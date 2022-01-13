Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena to get away with murder again?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena continues to terrorise the villagers.

Meanwhile Jai desperately tries to get some money and Priya is upset when a client makes light of her scratching.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Meena get away with murder?

Will Meena get away with murder or will she get caught? (Credit: ITV)

Currently Meena has Vinny and Meena held captive in the barn.

She stopped her plan to kill them when Billy contacted her, explaining he knows her pregnancy and miscarriage was fake.

But what is her plan now?

Tonight Meena continues to terrorise the residents of Emmerdale.

However lives are still in danger. Will Meena finally be caught or will she kill again?

Jai disappointed

Jai’s loan application gets rejected (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Jai desperately makes an application to a loan company in secret.

But he’s crestfallen when his application is rejected.

Noah confides in Amelia

Amelia is glad that Noah considers her a friend (Credit: ITV)

Noah confides in Amelia and she’s heartened that Noah sees her as a friend.

Priya faces more heartbreak

A client makes a comment about Priya’s scratching (Credit: ITV)

Priya is on the ball as she deals with Cassie’s inquiries, but her urge to scratch her scars gets the better of her.

When she leaves the Take A Vow office, she’s distressed to overhear Cassie making light of her scratching.

Tracy makes a decision

Tracy makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

Tracy has been offered a job in Nottingham after giving a speech at a post natal depression seminar.

She told Nate about the job but he wasn’t happy and undermined her ability to cope in a new city with a new job and a baby.

Tracy’s insecurity soon resurfaced and Nate felt guilty.

Soon Tracy makes a decision. Will she leave the village?

