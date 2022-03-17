Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, March 17 2022) reveal Meena sends shockwaves through the courtroom during her plea hearing.

Meanwhile, Manpreet struggles with the pressure of testifying and Marlon plans to propose to Rhona.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

It’s the day of Meena’s plea hearing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena shocks the courtroom during plea hearing

Anticipation builds for Meena’s plea hearing as villagers prepare to face her in court.

Meena’s unsettled by the turn-out at her hearing, but does her best to put on a performance for the audience she has attracted.

However the court is left completely surprised as Meena pleads guilty to the first of her many charges.

What game is she playing?

Manpreet has a panic attack (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet has a panic attack

Meanwhile Manpreet suffers a panic attack as she becomes completely overwhelmed by the pressure of testifying.

In a state of distress, she gets in her car. But she soon abandons her phone and vehicle and disappears into the night…

Is Manpreet going to be okay?

Marlon has a plan (Credit: ITV)

Marlon plans to propose

Rhona kicks herself when she realises she’s unwittingly convinced her mother to stay in the village for longer.

After a conversation with Mary, Marlon is determined to propose to Rhona soon.

Will he come up with a big surprise for her?

Marlon gives Billy some advice (Credit: ITV)

Marlon gives Billy some advice

This week, Billy and Dawn asked Lucas’s father Alex if he would agree to Billy adopting Lucas.

Alex said yes but later told Dawn she would need to deal drugs in order to pay of his drug debts.

However Dawn turned Alex and his dealer Karl into the police.

Tonight Marlon offers Billy some fatherly advice. Will Billy listen to him?

