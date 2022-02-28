Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena makes a horrifying confession that seals her fate

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena shocks Charles as she makes a horrifying confession.

Meanwhile Marlon is furious when he finds out the truth about Marcus and Kerry warns Amelia about Noah.

All this and more in tonight’s hour-long episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena shocks Charles

Charles visits Meena in prison (Credit: ITV)

Aware Meena’s plea hearing is coming up, Charles realises that he needs to get a move on with his plan to crack Meena’s confession.

At the prison, Charles presses Meena for her confession. However he’s caught off guard when she definitively admits that she did kill Andrea.

Charles struggles to hold it together as Meena tells him every painful detail about Andrea’s murder.

Back at the church Charles is tortured by his meeting with Meena. After some wise words from Harriet, he decides to hold a support group to help those who were affected by Meena’s actions.

He’s immediately encouraged when Liam agrees to join in.

The next day over the phone, Charles refuses to see Meena again, deciding to instead put the congregation first.

Furious, Meena bashes the phone receiver against the prison wall, knowing her plan to manipulate Charles has been foiled.

Will she find a way to get to him?

Marlon finds out who Marcus is

Rhona comes clean to Marlon about Marcus (Credit: ITV)

Rhona knows time is running out to tell Marlon the truth about Marcus’s identity. However things get more complicated when Marcus informs Rhona that she’s been named in Pierce’s will.

When Kim stops by to speak to Rhona she soon learns of Marcus’s identity and is left rattled.

Rhona does her best to explain everything about Pierce and Marcus, but Kim can’t believe what she’s hearing.

Kim heads off as Marlon arrives, catching the tail-end of the confrontation.

Rhona finally tells him the truth, leaving him stunned.

Marlon leaves, needing time to digest everything he’s just been told. Devastated Rhona fears for their relationship.

The next day, Marlon tells Paddy that he’s unsure if he’ll ever be able to forgive Rhona.

When Marlon and Rhona cross paths, there’s a war of words.

Rhona insults Marlon’s ego and accuses him of victim shaming her, leaving him hurt.

Seeing the argument, Marcus pleads with Marlon not to take his anger out on Rhona.

Marlon is struck deep by Marcus’s words, but can they reconcile?

Ethan asks Marcus out

Ethan tries to get a date with Marcus (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, after Pierce’s will reading, Marcus sees no point in hanging around the village.

Regretful, Ethan suggests they meet before Marcus leaves but he rejects the offer.

Later Ethan attempts to secure another date with Marcus, but his attempts continue to fall flat.

Laurel heartbreaking realisation

Laurel realises she will need to look for a house outside of the village (Credit: ITV)

Laurel fights back tears as she realises that she’s going to have to look outside of the village in order to find a place she can afford.

Kerry and Dan have a warning for Amelia

Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia that Noah is trouble (Credit: ITV)

Kerry and Dan try to warn Amelia that Noah is trouble, but Amelia is left feeling humiliated and angry.

