Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena is back – and plotting revenge after making shock discovery

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Vinny lies to Liv.

Meanwhile Billy and Dawn pick a date for their wedding, unaware Meena has seen their ‘save the date.’

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa meddles with Mack and Charity

Can Mack and Charity make up? (Credit: ITV)

Billy is angry to hear that Mack kissed Dawn.

Mack and Charity are over but Vanessa messes with Mack’s head when she tells him Charity was actually coming to apologise to him before he messed up by kissing Dawn.

Can Charity and Mack sort things out?

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny lies

Vinny lies to thrilled Liv Aaron is one his way (Credit: ITV)

It’s the day of the hearing and Vinny is excited.

In her prison cell, Liv packs and prepares to go home.

Vinny worries about telling Liv that Aaron isn’t coming back.

Unable to burst her bubble, Vinny tells her Aaron is on his way but he feels terrible about his lie.

Jacob and Liam get bad news

Liam and Jacob are upset when DS Rogers informs them they’ve received information that Meena may have left the country (Credit: ITV)

Leyla and Jacob discuss Liv’s hearing. Liam tells them that the police are packing up the investigation van.

Outside the village hall, Liam and Jacob are left gut punched when DS Rogers informs them they’ve received information that Meena may have left the country.

Jacob has a go at Vinny and storms off. Leyla finds Jacob sitting by Leanna’s grave.

Thinking of what David would do, Leyla takes inspiration and comes up with an idea to help Jacob through his pain. But will it work?

Manpreet decides to move away?

Charles encourages Manpreet not to move away (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet and Charles remain united despite her voicing ideas she should move away.

Can Charles stop her?

Meena plots revenge

Meena’s hellbent on getting revenge (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Billy finds Dawn and is keen to make amends and he announces he wants them to marry as soon as possible.

Dawn posts a save the date on her social media. They are blissfully hopeful about their future; unaware somewhere in a park, Meena seethes at the sight of Dawn’s ‘save the date.’

She’s hellbent on getting revenge.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

