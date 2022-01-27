Meena Dawn Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena is back – and plotting revenge after making shock discovery

Meena wants revenge

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Vinny lies to Liv.

Meanwhile Billy and Dawn pick a date for their wedding, unaware Meena has seen their ‘save the date.’

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa meddles with Mack and Charity

Emmerdale Vanessa and Charity have a great time on the playdate Mon 24 Jan
Can Mack and Charity make up? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Where is Emmerdale farm and who lives there?

Billy is angry to hear that Mack kissed Dawn.

Mack and Charity are over but Vanessa messes with Mack’s head when she tells him Charity was actually coming to apologise to him before he messed up by kissing Dawn.

Can Charity and Mack sort things out?

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny lies

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Vinny lies to thrilled Liv Aaron is one his way
Vinny lies to thrilled Liv Aaron is one his way (Credit: ITV)

It’s the day of the hearing and Vinny is excited.

In her prison cell, Liv packs and prepares to go home.

Vinny worries about telling Liv that Aaron isn’t coming back.

Unable to burst her bubble, Vinny tells her Aaron is on his way but he feels terrible about his lie.

Jacob and Liam get bad news

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Jacob struggles with his anger
Liam and Jacob are upset when DS Rogers informs them they’ve received information that Meena may have left the country (Credit: ITV)

Leyla and Jacob discuss Liv’s hearing. Liam tells them that the police are packing up the investigation van.

Outside the village hall, Liam and Jacob are left gut punched when DS Rogers informs them they’ve received information that Meena may have left the country.

Jacob has a go at Vinny and storms off. Leyla finds Jacob sitting by Leanna’s grave.

Thinking of what David would do, Leyla takes inspiration and comes up with an idea to help Jacob through his pain. But will it work?

Manpreet decides to move away?

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Charles encourages Manpreet not to move away
Charles encourages Manpreet not to move away (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet and Charles remain united despite her voicing ideas she should move away.

Can Charles stop her?

Meena plots revenge

Emmerdale Thu 27 Jan Meena returns when she sees the Save the Date
Meena’s hellbent on getting revenge (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How old is Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale? What is the REAL age gap between him and Charity?

Meanwhile Billy finds Dawn and is keen to make amends and he announces he wants them to marry as soon as possible.

Dawn posts a save the date on her social media. They are blissfully hopeful about their future; unaware somewhere in a park, Meena seethes at the sight of Dawn’s ‘save the date.’

She’s hellbent on getting revenge.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stacey Dooley appearing on The One Show
Stacey Dooley distracts The One Show viewers with her appearance
adil ray and jenson button on gmb
GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Adil Ray returns to host
anne hegerty on the chase on ITV
The Chase viewers all have same complaint about blatant mistake
Katie Price's Mucky Mansion - why did it get so mucky?
Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion: Why did it get so mucky and how much is it worth?
boris johnson and phillip schofield on this morning today
This Morning viewers in hysterics over Phillip Schofield’s swipe at Boris Johnson
this morning
This Morning deaths: A tribute to the ITV guests and stars we’ve loved and lost