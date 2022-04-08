Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Meena finds new victim to manipulate

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, April 8 2022) reveal Meena finds a new victim as she begins to manipulate her prison officer.

She savours the thought of facing Manpreet in court, but will the trial go Meena’s way?

Meena has found someone new to manipulate in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena finds a new victim

A few weeks ago at her plea hearing, Meena pleaded guilty to all of her charges, except the murders of Ben Tucker, Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate.

She’s currently in prison awaiting trial. Meanwhile Manpreet is preparing to testify against her killer sister.

This week, Meena called for Wendy to be a witness for the defence. But has Meena got another victim lined up?

Tonight, in her prison cell, Meena’s grateful for the chocolate bar a prison officer slips her.

She’s pleased to see the charm offensive is playing off.

Later he brings her a smuggled newspaper. Meena is delighted to see herself on the front cover and that she’s finally captured the worlds attention.

Meena savours the thought of facing her sister in court tomorrow. But will it go her way?

Gabby heard Millie give Thomas a message from Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 12 Emmerdale spoilers including Meena’s trial, a health breakthrough and a new partnership

Gabby found out the truth

In last night’s episode (Thursday, April 7) Hazel and Millie turned up to Thomas’ christening.

Hazel told Millie she mustn’t talk about her dad Jamie – who Gabby and Kim believe is dead.

However when Millie was talking to her little brother in his room, Gabby overheard Millie give Thomas a secret message from their dad and was left suspicious.

Viewers know Jamie is still alive and has been working with Hazel.

Hazel quickly rushed to get Millie away and later Gabby told Dawn She believes Jamie is still alive.

But will Gabby and Kim find out the truth about Jamie?

Read more: Emmerdale’s Claire King faces daily battle with health condition after ‘worrying’ diagnosis

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!