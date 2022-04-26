Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon returns to hospital after choking horror?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, April 26 2022) reveal April fears Marlon is having another stroke and Marlon feels it’s best he goes back to hospital.

Meanwhile Laurel and Jai make a huge decision and Ethan decides to move into Tall Trees.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

April panics as Marlon chokes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon wants to return to hospital

This week Marlon returned to the village from the hospital. Marlon was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago after having a stroke.

April’s pleased to finally spend some time with her dad now he’s home from the hospital.

But when April helps Marlon to have a drink of water, he starts choking.

April is terrified believing her dad is having another stroke and calls desperately for Rhona.

The teenager arranges to spend time at a friend’s house the next day instead of being at home.

Meanwhile Marlon despairs to see the stress his condition is placing on his family.

He’s adamant he should return to the hospital. What does this mean for Marlon?

Laurel and Jai want to properly get back together (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Jai make a decision about their future

Kim is furious as she’s forced to waitress when a wealthy friend turns up to The Hide for a coffee.

Before long, Jai and Laurel meet with a stubborn Kim and present a case study against zero-hour contracts.

They’re both hopeful that they’ve made a difference. What will Kim say?

That evening, Laurel arrives at Holdgate to tell Jai she wants them to properly get back together after seeing the way he acted during the strike.

The two are thrilled to finally be reunited.

Ethan moves into Tall Trees (Credit: ITV)

Ethan makes a decision

Things move fast for Marcus and Ethan.

Ethan is moving into Tall Trees and Marcus helps him.

Will everything go to plan?



