Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon and Paddy in heated row as their friendship at risk?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, August 21), Marlon’s furious with Paddy as he turns up late to support him with getting back behind the wheel.

After Paddy runs behind helping an upset Mary, Marlon’s devastated that Paddy has let him down and lashes out at him.

But, is this the end of Marlon and Paddy’s friendship in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy puts Mary before Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Paddy’s friendship over?

Tonight, Marlon’s feeling both excited and nervous as he prepares to get back behind the wheel.

He’s left feeling more on edge when Paddy fails to turn up to support him on time. On his way to meet Marlon, Paddy gets distracted after seeing Mary crying in a field.

Realising that she’s lied about getting back out there and dating again, Paddy comforts her. Marlon’s furious with Paddy and sparks an argument with his best friend.

But, will this mean that Marlon and Paddy’s friendship is over in Emmerdale?

The future looks promising for the couple (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe and Mack make exciting plans

Chloe and Mack enjoy planning for their future as a family together as they discuss Reuben’s christening.

Moira‘s delighted when Mack asks her to be Reuben’s godmother whilst Amy and Matty also agree to be godparents.

With the christening just around the corner, Chloe and Mack excitedly await for Thursday. But, will all go smoothly?

It’s like they’ve never been apart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Craig and Lydia bond

Sam and Lydia discuss Craig as Lydia explains that she’s going to take Craig up on his job offer. At the Hide, Craig and Lydia enjoy a meal together as Craig agrees to give Lydia the job.

Updating each other on what they’ve been up to since their time in the children’s home, the pair bond. They soon get on like a house on fire, as if they’d never been apart at all.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!