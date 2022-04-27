Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon leaves the village after heartbreaking struggle?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, April 27) reveal Marlon and April have an emotional conversation, but will he go back to the hospital?

Meanwhile Laurel finds drugs in Take A Vow and assumes them to be Jai’s and Ethan gets some good news.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

What will Marlon decide? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon leaves the village after heartbreaking struggle?

This week Marlon returned home from the hospital. However when April helped Marlon take a drink of water, he began to choke.

April feared he was having another stroke and was upset, but Rhona assured her Marlon is okay.

Fearing he was disrupting April’s life, Marlon thought it may be best for him to go back to hospital.

Tonight Rhona plays mediator between a tearful Marlon and April.

April wants to talk to her father on her own. Soon an emotional conversation follows.

Can April convince her father to stay with them at home? Or will he leave the village?

Laurel finds drugs and believes they’re Jai’s (Credit: ITV)

Laurel finds drugs in Take A Vow

Jai is on top of the world to be back together with Laurel, but it’s clear Kim is still bitter.

When Jai realises his wallet is missing, he and Laurel return to Take A Vow to search for it.

They find it down the back of a chair, but they’re shocked to also find a tiny bag of drugs.

Jai is confused and struggles to find an explanation.

Assuming this is an admittance of guilt, Laurel explodes with rage. But Jai is convinced Kim planted them.

Ethan has a successful day (Credit: ITV)

Ethan has a successful day

On moving in day Ethan begs Charles not to wind up Marcus, but will he be able to resist?

Soon Ethan returns with good news about his job future and the two toast to a successful day.

