Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Marlon has another devastating health blow as he’s admitted to hospital again

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, May 3 2022) reveal Marlon has another devastating health blow as he’s admitted to hospital again.

Meanwhile Noah begins to spy on Chloe using his new drone and Faith is determined to build bridges with Cain.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Marlon ends up back in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon is taken back to hospital

After her disastrous first day back at work Rhona is determined to have a better day but she’s a bit nervous about leaving Marlon home alone.

Meanwhile Bear takes Marlon to visit the allotment.

However when he’s there, Marlon’s cough begins to get worse and Liam suggests he drives him to the hospital.

Bear is mortified about how the day has turned out.

Later Rhona panics when Bear explains Liam has taken Marlon to hospital and she’s cross at her mother for allowing Marlon to go out.

In the hospital, Rhona is worried when she learns Marlon has developed aspiration pneumonia and is wearing a breathing mask as his coughing worsens.

It’s a worrying time and Marlon sees the concern in Rhona’s eyes that his condition is worse than she’s letting on.

Noah uses his drone to spy on Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Noah begins recording Chloe

Over the last week, Noah has started tracking Chloe’s phone and has been following her around the village.

Game playing Noah has Chloe thinking he’s a rational and reasonable good person.

However unbeknownst to her Chloe, Noah has bought a flashy new drone.

Soon he’s enjoying hovering his drone outside Chloe’s bedroom window. Chloe is oblivious as Noah records her.

Is Chloe in danger?

Will Faith listen to Chas? (Credit: ITV)

Faith is determined to get back in Cain’s good books

Faith is desperate to build bridges with Cain and soon Chas suggests she uses Kyle as a way in.

Will Faith follows Chas’s advice?

