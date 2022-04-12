Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Manpreet’s dark past exposed in court

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, April 12 20220 reveal Meena‘s trial continues and Manpreet takes the stand.

However things don’t go well for Manpreet in court and April pays Marlon a visit in hospital.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Manpreet testifies against Meena (Credit; ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet testifies in court

Manpreet is on trial for the murders of Emmerdale residents Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate.

In last night’s episode (Monday, April 11) Liam stood up to testify in court. But the defence accused him of having an affair with Meena and blaming her for Leanna’s death when she broke things off with him.

Tonight Manpreet dreads the day ahead of her, but she’s determined to destroy her sister in court.

Meanwhile in prison, prison officer Ian is conflicted when he goes against is better instincts and flirts with Meena.

Once in court, Manpreet refuses to let Meena’s performance rattle her as she takes the stand to testify against her sister.

It’s a tough ordeal as the defence delves deep into Manpreet’s past and attempts to portray her as a liar.

Manpreet is infuriated to see her sister enjoying every moment.

Later Meena’s high spirits are dampened when she’s advised against taking the stand.

Eager to get into the limelight, Meena rejects this advice and excitedly prepares for tomorrow.

April and Rhona visit Marlon (Credit: ITV)

April visits Marlon

In last night’s episode, April threw a surprise party for Rhona.

However when Rhona went to see Marlon, she begged to come with her.

At the hospital, Rhona pushed Marlon to let April visit again.

Tonight April pays Marlon a visit in hospital. Soon her humour relaxes Marlon.

Meanwhile Rhona is moved to tears to see how maturely April deals with Marlon’s vulnerability.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

