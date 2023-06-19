Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack arrested for attempted murder of Caleb

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday, June 19), Mack‘s arrested for attempted murder as he becomes a prime suspect for pushing Caleb.

As multiple villagers give their alibi to the police, Mack’s version of events is weak.

But, as Mack’s arrested for attempted murder, did he actually push Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s arrested

Tonight, Chas and Cain stay with Caleb in the hospital as he’s in a coma following his woodland fall.

Chas starts to worry about Cain’s involvement as he’s questioned by some detectives.

Later on, Kim and Gabby start to become suspicious of Will as he’s questioned before leaving for a trip away.

They both confirm Will’s alibi but when they’re alone they interrogate Will over his true whereabouts.

Leyla’s alibi isn’t strong but Mack’s is even weaker as Chloe doubts that he’s telling the truth.

Being questioned, Mack sweats as Chloe fails to back up his alibi. With this, he’s soon arrested for attempted murder. But, did he push Caleb?

Tom’s honest with Rishi

Tom and Belle head off out on a romantic date together but get frustrated when Rishi offers to take them both out.

Tom has enough of Rishi gate-crashing their plans and bluntly puts him in his place, explaining that he and Belle want to go out by themselves without him tagging along.

He and Belle are both delighted when Rishi finally gets the message and lets them have some time together alone.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny and Naomi get closer

Tonight, Vinny tries to remain upbeat about selling his house to Caleb. He also bonds with Naomi as the pair get closer.

But, can Vinny move on from Liv and perhaps start afresh finding love again with Naomi?

