Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lydia and Craig almost kiss after visiting their baby’s grave

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, September 4), Lydia and Craig almost kiss after visiting their baby’s grave.

As Lydia and Craig bond over baby Toby, emotions run high and they share a moment.

But, will Sam find out about this near kiss between the pair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia and Craig bond (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia and Craig almost kiss

Tonight, Craig turns up and wants to know more about his and Lydia’s late child, Toby.

Lydia then takes him to the place where Toby’s ashes were scattered as they share an emotional moment together.

They both start to imagine what their son’s life would’ve been like and bond over their shared grief.

Back in the car, Craig and Lydia get even closer as they share a near kiss. But, will Sam find out that they almost kissed each other?

Caleb tries to help build bridges (Credit: ITV)

Caleb tries to act as a peacemaker

Caleb tries to act as a peacemaker and help build bridges between Cain and Nate after what went down with Corey.

But, will his mission prove successful? Can everyone get along and put any bad blood behind them?

Gabby feels abandoned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby makes a decision

Last week, Gabby threatened to lie to Dawn that Billy kissed her unless he helped her send a message to Nicky – one he wouldn’t forget.

Billy wasn’t happy with Gabby’s attempt at blackmailing him especially as he hadn’t been the one to kiss her.

Tonight, Gabby’s idea of blackmailing Billy doesn’t go to plan as Kim presents her fury at her once she finds out what she’s been doing.

With Gabby feeling as though nobody is on her side anymore, she makes a huge decision. But, what will she decide to do? And, how will everyone react to her decision?

