Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liam loses jury support as he lashes out at Meena in court?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, April 11 2022) reveal Liam loses his temper in court and lashes out at Meena.

Meanwhile April throws a surprise party for Rhona and Rhona begs Marlon to let April visit again.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Liam is ready to testify (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam loses the jury’s support as Meena’s trial begins?

The village are on tenterhooks as Meena’s trial begins.

Tension spikes when Meena enters the courtroom, basking in the spotlight.

Meanwhile Liam is finally ready to testify but is thrown off-guard by Meena’s behaviour.

The jury appears to be sympathetic towards Liam and his obvious devastation over his daughter’s murder as he fights back tears in the stand.

However the defence begin their onslaught of accusations, Liam’s blindsided when he’s accused of having an affair with Meena.

Aggravated by her pretending to be vulnerable, Liam’s rage gets the better of him and he lashes out at Meena in court.

Liam worries that his outburst may have lost him the support of the jury.

Rhona goes to see Marlon, but can he convince him to let April visit? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona has a plan to reunite Marlon and April

It’s Rhona’s birthday and April is determined to make it special for her.

She successfully pulls off a surprise birthday party for Rhona in the Woolpack.

Rhona is aware she promised to pay Marlon a visit in hospital, so Chas volunteers Cain to take her place so she can enjoy her party for April’s sake.

After a while, Rhona is eager to see Marlon.

When April begs Rhona to come with her, a guilty Rhona lies to April, but privately tries to fight her case with her dad.

In hospital, Marlon also feels guilty when Rhona tells him how much April misses visiting him.

She pushes for April to visit him again.

