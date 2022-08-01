Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla hits new low as she comes for Priya!

There’s a shock in store for Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale tonight, spoilers for the episode reveal.

The mum-of-one, who’s played by Fiona Wade in the ITV soap, is left horrified when Leyla Cavanagh fires her from Take A Vow.

Stressed Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) is annoyed when Priya goes against her orders and lashes out at her, telling the single mum to sling her hook from the wedding planning business.

Priya is completely gobsmacked by Leyla’s sudden decision, so what will she do?

Priya is left gobsmacked when Leyla fires her from Take A Vow tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal a shock for Priya tonight

And will the pair’s friendship survive Leyla’s brutal actions?

Emmerdale fans know that Leyla has been feeling the pinch financially as she tries to fund her secret drug addiction.

She lost a load of money when Kim Tate fired her as her wedding planner, giving Lydia Dingle the job instead.

And she’s got shady Suzy breathing down her neck for money too.

The only villager who currently knows Leyla’s struggle with drugs is her ex, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).

David walked in on Leyla chopping up lines of cocaine in Take A Vow last month.

Leyla is struggling with drug addiction (Credit: ITV)

A stunned David left Leyla shaken when he said he would tell her husband, Liam, because she clearly needs help.</span>

Leyla pleaded with David not to say anything, and so far, he hasn’t.

But what will David, who shares little Amba with Priya, make of Leyla leaving his baby mama jobless?

Things start to look up for Leyla

Things start to look up for Leyla later tonight as Lydia struggles with the pressure of arranging the wedding of the year.

She’s delighted when blushing groom-to-be, Will Taylor, steps in and asks Leyla to pick up the pieces.

Could this be the answer to Leyla’s problems?

Leyla’s given another chance as Lydia struggles (Credit: ITV)

She shouldn’t get too complacent though. Further spoilers reveal Leyla faces more trouble this week when drug dealer Callum arrives at Take A Vow.

He wants to make a deal with Leyla, offering her cash in return for storing his stash of Class As at the office.

With her business struggling financially, Leyla shocks herself when she calls Callum and accepts his offer.

But she knows she’s crossed a line when he arrives with a much larger stash than agreed.

Will Leyla be able to get herself out of this mess before it’s too late and she loses everything?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

