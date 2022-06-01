Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla hits disgusting depths as addiction takes grip

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, June 1 2022) reveal Leyla hits disgusting new depths as she lashes out at Priya.

Leyla starts to struggle as she is unable to find any cocaine and ends up snapping at her best friend.

Will Leyla get the help she needs?

Leyla has been getting cocaine from Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Leyla’s addiction

A few months ago, Suzy came to the village and began seeing Vanessa Woodfield.

However it became apparent that she already knew Emmerdale resident Leyla Cavanagh.

Soon Suzy began working with Leyla and Priya at Take A Vow and it was revealed Leyla and Suzy had been doing cocaine together.

Recently Suzy decided to stop doing drugs after learning she gave Holly Barton money for the drugs that killed her.

Suzy knew Holly Barton (Credit: ITV)

Tonight Leyla is out of cocaine and snaps at Priya when she finds out she’s upset some important clients.

She leaves Priya to deal with the journalist who has come to do an interview for a bridal magazine.

Meanwhile Leyla heads off to try and fix Priya’s mistake.

In a moment of desperation, Leyla looks through Suzy’s bag trying to find cocaine.

But it’s not long before Suzy comes back into the room and catches Leyla red-handed.

Leyla squirms as she struggles to explain why she was looking through her bag.

Suzy has a go at Leyla for taking cocaine, but there is no getting through to her.

Leyla snaps at Priya (Credit: ITV)

Leyla snaps at Priya

Meanwhile Priya is thrown when the journalist insists on taking photos for the article.

Priya is conscious of her scars and begins to panic.

When Leyla realises the journalist has left, she lashes out at an embarrassed Priya.

Priya is completely shocked and devastated by her friend’s cold reaction.

Has Leyla gone too far?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

This week, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm Monday to Friday.

