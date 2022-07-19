Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla exposed as she’s caught taking cocaine

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal (Tuesday, July 19 2022) David catches Leyla about to do a line of cocaine.

Will he tell Liam, or can Leyla convince him to keep it secret?

David catches Leyla about to do a line of cocaine (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla exposed as David catches her taking cocaine?

Leyla starts to regret her coke filled generosity offering to pay for Jacob’s university accommodation.

Later in the Take A Vow office, Kim and Vanessa arrive and bombard her with queries as Leyla struggles.

Soon Kim grows fed up and fires Leyla as her wedding planner.

It’s not long before David turns up and he’s stunned when he catches Leyla about to do a line of cocaine.

Leyla tries to explain her way out of it to David, who is clearly unimpressed.

However she panics when David decides to tell Liam to get her the help she needs.

Leyla is desperate for her husband not to find out and pleads with him not to tell Liam about her drug addiction.

What will David do?

Dan starts to quiz Amelia on her love life (Credit: ITV)

Dan quizzes Amelia

Recently Amelia payed Noah Dingle a visit in prison. Noah is currently in prison for stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris.

Before he went to prison, Noah used Amelia to try and make Chloe jealous, but when it didn’t work, he said some cruel words to Amelia.

During Amelia’s visit, Noah apologised for his past behaviour.

Afterwards Amelia confided in Lydia that she was interested in someone, but didn’t reveal it was Noah.

Tonight Dan learns from Lydia that Amelia has been seeing someone.

When Dan starts to quiz Amelia on her love life, she’s shocked.

Will he find out she’s gone to see Noah?

