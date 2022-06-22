Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Leyla blackmails Suzy over dark Holly Barton secret

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, June 22 2022) reveal Leyla blackmails Suzy, threatening to reveal the truth about Holly Barton.

Meanwhile Sam is worried he’s not got a good enough caravan for Lydia.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Leyla blackmails Suzy, but will Suzy give in? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla blackmails Suzy

Jai returns Leyla’s lost card to her.

Leyla’s dealer Jason sees Jai returning Leyla’s card to her and senses an opportunity to get Jai back into his books.

Jason decides to blackmail Leyla into getting involved.

He offers her an ultimatum; persuade Jai to get back into cocaine or he’ll cut her off for good.

Leyla doesn’t have time to decide before Liam turns up.

Later Suzy recognises the dealer from yesterday and orders him to leave Take A Vow, leaving Leyla agitated Leyla without a source of cocaine.

Frustrated, Leyla has a go at Suzy for getting rid of her only drug supply.

But soon Leyla is the one blackmailing Suzy when she refuses to give Leyla the details of her own supplier.

When Leyla brings up Holly Barton’s death, Suzy is horrified.

She threatens her with the idea of Moira finding out. Will Suzy put Leyla in contact with her dealer?

Sam is worried the caravan isn’t good enough for Lydia, but will she find out what’s going on? (Credit: ITV)

Sam worries he’s let Lydia down

Recently Lydia expressed interest in buying an expensive caravan.

Wanting to surprise her, Sam bought an old caravan and has been working hard to make it nice for her.

However he is worried when Lydia expresses interest in the more expensive caravans.

Tonight Sam is blindsided when Lydia shows him a brochure of expensive caravans.

He’s worried when he realises they’re nothing like the cheap one he’s bought for her.

What will he do?

