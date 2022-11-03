Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim turns kidnapper to get what she wants

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, November 3) Kim turns kidnapper as she tries to protect her family from Alex.

Kim and Will take Alex to a barn at Home Farm and try to negotiate with him.

Will she get him to back off?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Kim and Will decide to deal with Alex (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Will kidnap Alex

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 2) Alex returned to the village demanding money from Dawn or he would take Clemmie and Lucas away.

In tonight’s scenes everyone sets off for Harriet’s funeral but Dawn is worried about Alex’s threats.

Her family vow to fight her corner.

Meanwhile Alex is completely unphased when Will manhandles him and demands he leave Dawn alone.

But Kim tricks Alex by making him think she has the money he’s after in her car.

When he goes over to the car, he’s bundled into the boot.

At Home Farm stables, Will and Kim have Alex tied up and they try to negotiate a cheaper pay off.

As they leave, a fearful Alex is left to think about whether he will take what Kim has offered.

Will Alex take the money from Kim?

What will Alex do? (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Will leave Alex

Back at The Hide, Will tries to tell Billy about Alex, but Kim steps in and stops him.

Kim and Will tell Billy not to act on his aggression towards Alex.

Kim keeps the hostage situation a secret but vows to keep her family safe.

Meanwhile Dawn assures Clemmie that they will stay together, but she fears she could be lying.

When a furious Will prepares to beat down Alex, Kim is impressed.

After Will beats up Alex, he manages to compose himself.

But with Alex adamant he gets the amount of money he wants, Kim and Will decide to leave him to suffer over night.

What will Alex do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!