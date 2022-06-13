Kim Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim Tate sitting on lesbian bombshell

Mary opens up to Kim

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 13 2022) reveal Mary comes out to her new friend Kim.

Meanwhile Will and Kim are still not on good terms and Cathy is thrilled when Samson asks her to a party.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary comes out to Kim

Recently Mary and Kim have struck up a friendship.

Tonight Mary and Kim go for a chat at Home Farm.

However Mary begins to act evasive when a question from Kim clearly brings up some painful emotions.

A weight is lifted when Mary comes out to Kim, who is very supportive of her new friend.

Mary tells Kim the story of her lost love. Listening to Mary’s story, Kim encourages Mary to come out to Rhona.

Will Mary listen to Kim?

Kim and Will over for good?

Meanwhile Will and Kim are still not on good terms following Will’s revelation last week.

Recently Will confessed to his fiancée he has been trying to find Jamie.

Kim also found out that Gabby and Dawn suspected Jamie was still alive.

Furious, she ended things with Will. Are they over for good?

Cathy disappointed

Over the last few weeks it’s become clear Cathy has a crush on Samson.

The two shared a kiss a few months ago, but after Cathy told everyone her and Samson were seeing each other, he rejected her.

The two have since made up but Cathy still seems to have feelings for her friend.

Cathy is over the moon when Samson suggests they go to River’s party together.

However when he says they’re going just as friends, Cathy is clearly disappointed.

Laurel surprises herself

After everything that’s happened with Jai, Laurel surprises herself when she admits she’s ready for a new relationship.

Will she move on to someone new?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

