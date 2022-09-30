Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim’s shock move leaves Will horrified

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Friday, September 30) have revealed that Kim‘s actions will leave Will horrified.

This comes as Kim threatens Harriet over her interference in her relationship with Will.

In scenes airing tonight, Will learns of Kim’s threats and is duly horrified.

Meanwhile Chas is not happy when Al‘s time is taken up by Kerry.

All this and more, in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Will is having doubts, but will he go through with the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet tells Will that she was threatened by Kim

Following her confrontation with Kim, Harriet talks to Will. She tells him that she was threatened by Kim.

Will is horrified to learn of Kim’s behaviour.

Harriet then confesses that she still loves him.

Later at Home Farm, Will is troubled when he sees Kim excluding certain guests from their wedding.

He begins to wonder whether he has made the right choice in Kim.

Can he go through with the wedding?

Have Kim’s actions doomed her future happiness?

Kerry takes up Al’s time, but what does this mean for him and Chas? (Credit: ITV)

Al struggles to juggle his relationship with Chas and Kerry

Elsewhere in the village, Chas feels left out when Kerry starts taking up Al’s time.

Can she and Al find their time together?

Meanwhile, at the Woolpack, Paddy is in Chas’s bad books when he leaves her run off her feet at home.

She’s relieved when Cain offers to look after Faith and Eve for the day.

Can she and Al find the time to sneak off for another liaison together?

How will Al and Chas deal with the increasingly needy Kerry? (Credit: ITV)

A village on the brink

The village is on the verge of breaking point.

Will Kim and Will go through with the wedding?

What will an increasingly isolated Kim do next?

What’s next for Chas and Al?

Can the village take the strain?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

