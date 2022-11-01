In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, the sound of a gunshot rings out on the outskirts of the village. Kerry rushes to the scene, but what will she find?

Recent scenes saw Cain confront cheating Al Chapman.

As last night’s episode ended, the pair fought over Cain’s shotgun. But what happened next?

Keep reading for our Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

After learning of Chas and Al’s affair, Cain laid a trap for Al (Credit: ITV)

Cain lays a trap for Al

Scenes on Emmerdale last night (Monday October 31) saw Cain confront Al with the business end of a shotgun.

After discovering Chas’s burner phone and messages to Al, he laid a trap for Al.

He sent Al a message pretending to be Chas, arranging to meet in an isolated barn.

Cain revealed that he merely meant to give Al a beating.

However, as they fought, Cain and Al both wrestled over the gun.

But what happened next?

Chloe and Kerry are discussing Chloe’s decision to leave the village when a gunshot rings out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry hears a gunshot

Tonight’s episode begins with Kerry and Chloe walking on the village outskirts.

They are arguing over Chloe’s decision to leave the village for Leeds.

Pregnant with Mack’s child, Chloe has been feeling isolated and alone.

She argued with Kerry when she suggested that Chloe should leave Mack alone, and revealed that she is planning on leaving the village.

Suddenly, they hear a gunshot ring out.

Kerry rushes to investigate.

But what will she find?

Kerry investigates as she hears a gunshot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Who has been killed?

As Kerry rushes to investigate, the gunshot victim will be revealed.

But who has been shot? And are they dead?

With actor Michael Wildman rumoured to be leaving Emmerdale, Al could be killed off as part of his exit from the show.

But a shock twist could see Cain killed off also.

Meanwhile, fans have demanded that Chas be killed off as a result of her cheating.

Who will die on Emmerdale tonight?

