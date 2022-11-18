Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kerry confronts Chas over Al’s affair

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, November 18) Kerry is still struggling after discovering Al was having an affair.

Chas offers her support and Kerry confides in her.

But Chas encourages Kerry to make a huge decision.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry struggles with Al’s betrayal

Chas and Al were having an affair for months.

After Chas’s brother Cain found out about the affair he confronted Al and the two got into a fight.

However Al ended up being killed after he was shot by Cain’s son Kyle, who was trying to protect his dad.

Cain is currently in prison after taking the blame for Al’s murder.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry had no idea that Chas and Al were secretly together.

Kerry was left completely devastated by Al’s death and has been confiding in Chas.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, November 18) Kerry spoke to Belle about the loan Al had taken out in her name.

Chloe offered to help Kerry sort through Al’s stuff but after she and Victoria went through his credit card statements, she started to suspect he was cheating.

Her suspicions were confirmed when she rang the estate agents that Al was buying a house through and they told her that Al wanted to buy the house as the garden was perfect for his partner’s kid.

Chloe told Kerry and she didn’t believe her at first.

But soon Kerry realised Chloe was telling the truth and broke down in tears, knowing her late fiancé was cheating.

Kerry confides in Chas

In tonight’s episode, Kerry is still struggling with Al’s betrayal.

She confides in Chas, but doesn’t know that she was the one having an affair with Al.

Chas supports Kerry but she has a guilty conscience.

Soon Chas encourages her to make a big decision.

