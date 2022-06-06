Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, June 6) see Leyla‘s behaviour starting to arouse suspicion as she continues to rely on drugs.

Meanwhile, the gap between Charity and Noah widens and David makes a hash of his staff relations.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Leyla’s addiction is making her more alone than ever (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Has Liam caught out Leyla?

Leyla’s behaviour piques Liam’s interest, after she continues to act oddly.

Having taken a line before breakfast, Leyla is distinctly jittery, leaving her husband concerned.

Later, Leyla has an interview with a journalist from a posh magazine, which they hope will lead to some great publicity for the business.

However, when she starts to feel ill, Leyla has to excuse herself and leave.

Suzy later finds coke in Leyla’s bag and twigs what’s going on.

Knowing that Leyla didn’t get the drugs from her, Suzy warns her of the dangers of using an unknown dealer.

She tears a strip off of Leyla, and when Suzy storms off to sort out the mess with the journalist, it seems her words may have finally had an effect.

As Leyla pours the rest of her coke down the sink, it seems she’s decided to make a change.

But is it too little too late?

It’s clear Leyla is becoming increasingly dependent on drugs.

With Liam now suspicious, will the game soon be up?

And how will Liam react if he discovers his wife has been leading a secret double life for months?

Charity doesn’t make Kerry feel at home (Credit: ITV)

Charity flares up

Mack chats with Ethan in the pub about what may happen with Noah in court.

When Kerry overhears, her comments annoy Charity who chucks her out.

Charity is pleased to see Noah outside the pub, but soon enough he’s once again blaming her for what’s happened.

As she stands up for herself, Mack backs Charity up, leaving Noah feeling more alienated than ever.

As her son heads off alone, Charity is overcome with guilt.

Did she really do the right thing reporting Noah to the police?

Kerry gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: David’s staffing issues

David’s finances are in a bit of a mess and he knows he has to do something about it.

Realising he can’t afford to keep her on, he decides to sack Kerry.

However, he blunders his way through his explanation.

How will Kerry react to her clumsy sacking?

Ethan and Marcus toast their future (Credit: ITV)

Marcus and Ethan make it official

Ethan is happy when Ryan agrees to Marcus moving into the house.

The two lads head off with Charles for a drink celebrate their new life together.

