Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Is Caleb dead as he lies at the bottom of the ravine?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, June 16), Caleb lies at the bottom of the ravine after being pushed.

As he lies unconscious and bleeding out on the woodland floor, Caleb’s life is well and truly on the line.

But, is Caleb dead as he lies at the bottom of the ravine in Emmerdale spoilers?

Is Caleb a dead man? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Is Caleb dead?

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, June 17), Caleb got into an argument with many different villagers.

Cain had been furious when he’d found out that Vinny had sold his old house to Caleb, seeing him move in.

As Caleb tried to apologise to Leyla she also told him to drop dead, unable to forgive him.

Everyone was out to get Caleb, making him scream outside of the Woolpack, announcing that he was staying in the village.

Later on, he decided to scream once more in the woodlands all alone. Or, so he thought.

A mysterious figure came up from behind him and pushed him off the woodland ridge, causing him to fall and land at the bottom of a ravine.

But, tonight, as Caleb lies unconscious in the place where he fell the morning after the dramatic event, is he dead? And, who pushed him?

Charles wants Victor gone (Credit: ITV)

Charles is frustrated with Victor

In last night’s episode, Charles was frustrated when Naomi and Claudette invited Victor round for dinner.

Claudette had cooked Victor’s favourite meal, giving him a chance to make amends after he explained that he had now turned to God.

However, tonight, Charles is frustrated with Victor’s presence. But, will he learn to give him another chance?

Charity’s in a right state over Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ryan tries to help Charity

This week, Charity found out that Chloe and Mack were trying to make a relationship work.

She then tried to prove that she’d moved on by announcing that she’d slept with Caleb.

Mack was furious but chose Chloe over Charity when given an ultimatum by his new girlfriend.

When Charity saw the pair looking at a new place to move into, she was furious when she found out that they intended to move into Dale View, next door to her.

Tonight, Ryan tries to help Charity as she spirals. But, can he help her move on from Mack?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

