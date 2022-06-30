Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Huge baby bombshell for one villager

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, June 30 2022) reveal Billy is shocked when Dawn drops a bombshell.

Meanwhile Nicola has another panic attack and Charity grows suspicious of Al and Chas.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Dawn drops a bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Baby bombshell for Billy

The discussion of children comes up for Billy and Dawn.

He’s taken aback when Dawn tells him she’s not ready to have more kids.

Will Nicola be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Nicola hits someone

Nicola quickly gets Elliot and Angel off to school as a wary Carl is confused as to why he has to stay home with his mum.

Once alone, Nicola fights a panic attack but Carl manages to snap her out of it.

But while she looks for chocolate to keep his occupied, Carl grabs her phone and sneaks out of the house.

Terrified, Nicola panics at the thought of going outside.

She enters full panic mode when she hears girls laughing outside and prepares for the fight of her life, thinking her attackers have found her house.

Soon Nicola hits someone over the head. Is it one of the attackers, or is it someone else?

Worried about money, David continues with his lie (Credit: ITV)

David continues to lie

David deflects when Victoria brings up plans for an expensive wedding.

As he fakes having a neck injury, he’s glad Victoria is buying his lies.

Chas and Al argue (Credit: ITV)

Charity grows suspicious of Chas and Al

Chas suppresses her awkwardness as Kerry talks about her night of passion with Al.

Later on Main Street, Al and Chas end up having an argument, both jealous of each other’s relationship.

But what they don’t realise is Charity is watching, growing suspicious.

Ethan starts to get annoyed (Credit: ITV)

Ethan feels pushed out

Meanwhile Ethan starts to feel side-lined by Charles and Marcus’s budding bromance.

