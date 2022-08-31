Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heartbreak as Bear makes devastating Faith discovery

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, August 31 2022) reveal Bear makes a discovery about Faith.

Meanwhile Naomi goes for a job interview in the village and Mack has an idea.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of the soap.

Bear finds Faith in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak as Bear makes devastating Faith discovery

Earlier this year Faith found out her cancer had returned and is terminal.

After her family found out they struggled to take in the news.

Last week Faith decided she wanted a party, however she ended up collapsing at the gathering.

Chas and Paddy went to hospital with Faith and she struggled to see.

It was then confirmed that Faith’s cancer had spread to her brain.

Tonight Bear finds the Christmas cards that Faith has been writing for her family and friends in case she won’t be here.

Faith feels emotional about the cards.

Brenda interviews Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Brenda gives Naomi a chance

Recently Charles‘s daughter Naomi moved to the village. She is currently living with her brother Ethan, his boyfriend Marcus and their housemates Ryan and Nate.

Tonight Naomi is going for an interview at the cafe with Brenda.

Naomi runs into Amelia and the teenager gives her advice on how to win Brenda over.

She goes for her interview and is surprised when she’s offered the job.

Mackenzie has a plan for Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mack has an idea

Recently Charity found out she was pregnant. Although she wasn’t sure about having another baby, Mack was thrilled at the idea of being a dad.

The two decided to keep the baby. However not long later Charity collapsed in pain.

At the hospital a doctor confirmed Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and they would lose the baby.

They were both devastated by the news, but Charity has been trying to move on.

Tonight Mackenzie is struggling to think of a way to tell Charity his true feelings about having children.

He decides to take her to a wellness retreat. But will it all go to plan?

