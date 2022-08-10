Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby and Laurel catch cheating Kit out

In Emmerdale spoilers ahead of Wednesday evening’s episode, Kit ends up with way too much on his plate as he attempts to two-time Laurel and Gabby.

The duplicitous physiotherapist has to scoff down dinner with both of them, separately, due to his wayward wooing. But will he retain his appetite for keeping it in the family as he dates Laurel and her stepdaughter?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers. And there are even more Emmerdale spoilers for you in Entertainment Daily’s dedicated preview section to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Greedy Kit’s seduction strategy sees him chow down on two dinners (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Double date, double trouble?

What is Kit playing at?

Laurel suggests a double date to Gabby with their new beaus – and Kit later responds with a tight smile when he finds out at the shop.

Caught in his lie, he is relieved to have gotten away with it when he convinces Laurel that he’s cooking a meal for them instead.

But he just can’t help himself. And Kit slyly sends an apologetic message to Gabby for being late to see her, as scheduled.

Laurel makes a pass at Kit and suggests that he stay, meaning greedy Kit can weigh up his options.

Bit awkward (Credit: ITV)

Gabby smiles when a message from Kit comes through. But after making his way to Home Farm, Kit has to force down another dinner to ensure Gabby remains unaware he’s already been dining romantically with her stepmum that evening.

Things progress between them… but as Gabby and Kit decide to head upstairs, guess who turns up?

What will Laurel say?

Marlon is treated to an impromptu stag do (Credit: ITV)

Marlon’s stag do is a stag don’t

Marlon tries to get to his feet at his impromptu stag do but his legs buckle and he collapses to the floor.

Paddy suggests that he goes to hospital – to which Marlon agrees, on the conditions there’s no ambulance and Rhona doesn’t find out.

However, keeping that secret seems like it might be more difficult as Marlon is informed he has extremely high blood pressure and needs to stay in overnight…

Are Suzy and Vanessa back on? (Credit: ITV)

What’s on Vanessa’s mind?

Vanessa reaches out to Suzy after learning some new information.

But how will she use it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.