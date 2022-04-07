Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Gabby gets a shock on the day of Thomas’s christening. Has she found out Jamie’s big secret?

Meanwhile, Nate is still trying to dodge Chloe and Al is playing Belle.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Gabby gets a shock at the Christening (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby gets a shock

It’s the much-anticipated christening service tonight and Gabby has a plan to surprise Kim.

Viewers saw Gabby visit Hazel last night and beg her to bring Millie to the service. Hazel was left with no choice after a very healthy and well Millie said she wanted to go.

But when Millie and Hazel turn up, will Millie spill the beans?

Gabby gets a shock, but what is it?

Does Jamie turn up too?

Or will she just be the one to discover he’s still alive?

Chloe is more keen on Nate than he is on her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Nate rejects Chloe

Also in tonight’s hour-long Emmerdale, spoilers reveal Nate is trying desperately to forget his night with Chloe.

She’s not so quick on the uptake and follows him to the farm where she teases him. She even asks Moira about working on the farm, leaving Nate fearful his secret tryst with her is about to be exposed.

He firmly rejects her and insists she leave him alone, which upsets Chloe.

She then bumps into Noah who tries to lift her spirits.

Chloe is pleased they are getting on better and he manages to cheer her up.

However, it’s all a plan on Noah’s part to play things carefully and win her back.

Which man will Chloe choose?

Will Belle realise what Al is up to? (Credit: ITV)

Al plays Belle

Al continues to give the impression to Belle he’s helping her with her business ideas.

But really he’s trying to steal them as his own.

Will she realise what he’s doing when he pays them a little too much attention?

