Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Fears grow for missing Manpreet

Manpreet is struggling with the idea of testifying

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, March 18) reveal concerns grow for Manpreet, who has gone missing.

Meanwhile Rhona and Mary start to bond and Ethan and Marcus spend more time together.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Manpreet has a lot more to offer than a serial killer sister in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Manpreet is still missing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Villagers grow concerned about missing Manpreet

In last night’s episode (Thursday, March 17) Manpreet had a panic attack after her serial killer sister Meena pleaded not guilty to the murders of Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker and Leanna Cavanagh.

The pressure of testifying became too much and she drove off into the woods.

She soon abandoned her car and phone before walking into the woods in the dark.

Tonight villagers grow concerned about Manpreet’s whereabouts. Will they find her and is Manpreet okay?

Emmerdale Rhona unwittingly invites her mum Mary to stay longer
Rhona and Mary plan Marlon’s surprise (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Where is Manpreet? Will she return?

Rhona and Mary start to bond

This week, April came up with the idea of throwing a surprise birthday party for Marlon. Rhona saw this as the perfect opportunity to propose to her boyfriend.

Tonight at Smithy Cottage, Rhona and Mary prepare for Marlon’s surprise party. Rhona is planning to propose to Marlon.

They experience a rare moment of tenderness as they bond over their shared secret.

Are things starting to get better between the mother and daughter?

Marcus and Ethan get to know each other more in Emmerdale
Marcus and Ethan get to know each other more (Credit: ITV)

Romance for Ethan and Marcus?

Over the last few weeks Ethan has been helping Marcus sort through Pierce’s will.

But it’s become clear the two like each other and tonight the two spend more time together.

Ethan and Marcus get to know more about each other. Is romance in the air?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Trauma for April after shock discovery

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

