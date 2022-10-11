In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, October 11, 2022), Faith’s health takes another devastating turn, leaving her heartbroken.

Is the beginning of the end for Faith?

Elsewhere, Nicola’s plan to bring Charles down seems to be working.

And, Tracy has second thoughts.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

A turn for the worse ruins Faith’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s health takes a turn in Emmerdale spoilers

Faith’s desperate for a fun day out with her family before she dies.

She has her heart set on going to the seaside with everyone.

However, tonight, Faith’s health takes another bad turn, meaning that she can no longer go on her trip.

Devastated, Faith tries to keep everyone’s spirits high and suggests that they still go to the beach without her.

Cain can see how much this is hurting Faith and tries to think of a way that they can still go to the seaside, despite Faith’s health.

What is Cain’s plan?

Tracy’s feelings for Nate are back (Credit: ITV)

Tracy has second thoughts

Last night (Monday, October 10, 2022), Tracy and Nate slept together which had been far from what Tracy had actually planned on doing.

She’d wanted to tell Nate that she was engaged to her partner Ollie, but after speaking to him, she got a little distracted.

With Vanessa on her case and seeing Nate come back to collect his clothes, Tracy confessed to her sister that she still had feelings for Nate.

Tonight, Tracy contemplates ending her engagement to get back with her ex.

But, there’s another problem – Nate’s with Naomi.

Will Nate break things off with Naomi?

Will Tracy go through with ending her engagement to Ollie?

Dan’s becoming suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Dan’s on to Harriet

Last night, Harriet made her feelings clear to Will – she wants him back.

However, whilst Will remained adamant on marrying Kim, there was an obvious connection between the pair.

Tonight, Dan is starting to become suspicious of Harriet.

She’s been dating him whilst trying to get back with Will, but he doesn’t yet know.

However, Dan spots Harriet looking shifty and starts to question her.

Harriet thinks on her feet and comes up with a cover.

But will it work?

Will Nicola’s plan work? (Credit: ITV)

Nicola gets revenge on Charles

Nicola’s over the moon when the Bishop believes her accusations about Charles.

He thinks that he’s abused his role as vicar and should be punished.

However, whilst Nicola has now got revenge on Charles, with his job up in the air, she’s not as relieved as she should be.

Laurel makes her open her eyes up to the fact that her lies could have huge consequences for other villagers.

They could go without a good vicar.

Will Nicola change her mind and retract her accusations?

