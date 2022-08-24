Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Faith’s confession leaves Chas torn

Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 24) see Chas presented with another reminder of her mum’s declining health. But as the pair share a heart-to-heart, will Faith‘s words lead her daughter to make a big decision?

Meanwhile, Amelia and Noah’s secret is out and Sandra’s scheming starts to pay off.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

As mother and daughter walk the walk, they also talk the talk (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Faith ramble on

Faith and Chas set off on a country walk, but with Faith’s health failing by the week, she starts to struggle part way through.

Faith being Faith, she soon perks up when she spots a solution. A local farmer is nearby, so Faith is in her element as she flags him down and plays the damsel in distress.

The pair are rescued – getting a lift home in the back of a tractor – but for Chas it’s another reminder that her mum’s health is only going in one direction.

Country living is a breeze for Chas and Faith (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s spirit shines through once more when she tells Chas she wants to have a party and she wants to enjoy it before it’s too late.

Chas is taken aback at her request and, as they chat, Faith confesses some of her regrets. She implores Chas not to make the same mistakes that she did.

With Chas currently risking everything by embarking on an affair with Al, Faith’s words hit home.

Belle’s discovery is hell for Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Chas keep her promise?

Belle recently discovered Chas and Al’s affair, but Chas managed to persuade her to keep the information to herself.

She even used Faith’s illness as one of the reasons for Belle not to rock the boat for the moment when it came to the family.

Chas agreed to keep away from Al for good. Will Faith’s words now give her the strength to keep that promise?

Or might they make her realise that life is too short and she should make a go of things with Al?

Noah and Amelia are bonded by the baby experience (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s secret revealed

Elsewhere, Amelia is chuffed when Noah comes along to her baby scan.

Afterwards, the pair share a kiss and it seems they are making the relationship official between them at last.

However, any hopes they had of keeping the romance secret are dashed when Harriet spots the pair in a clinch.

Meanwhile, Sandra continues to put doubts in Liv‘s mind about Vinny and Gabby, and is quietly pleased when it seems Liv is starting to feel uneasy about the situation.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!