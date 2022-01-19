Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Evidence connecting Meena to her crimes gone for good?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Chas isn’t happy when she discovers Al has made changes to the plans.

Meanwhile Kim gets involved with Billy and Dawn, and Sam works on Leanna’s allotment.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Someone cuts the breaks on Al’s car

Paddy spots a change to the plans (Credit: ITV)

Paddy spots a change to the plans, so Chas examines the fine print and is angered to see Al has dropped the price by £20k.

Angry by his attempted deception they don’t sing. However Cain angers Chas when he rips up the contract.

With the contract unsigned, Gavin puts more pressure on Al – he has just two days to get it signed, leaving Al in no doubt he’s in big trouble if he fails.

Meanwhile Mack manages to nick Al’s phone. A little while later, a hidden figure emerges from the shadows and cuts the breaks on Al’s car with a marked expertise.

Who is behind it?

Kim has a plan

Kim gets involved and offers to help Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Shock death leaves Charity destroyed

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 18) Billy and Dawn ended up falling out.

Will ended up getting involved and it looks like the newly engaged couple are over.

Tonight Kim gets involved and offers to help Dawn. But can she and Will fix things with Billy and Dawn?

Meena’s bits box gone for good?

Sam works on the allotment but buries Meena’s box by accident (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Gemma Oaten? Who did she plan in Emmerdale?

Last week, Liam destroyed Leanna’s allotment after finding out she was murdered by Meena Jutla.

This week, Jacob and Leyla looked at the allotment damage and didn’t see that Meena’s bits box, that she buried in the allotment, was sticking up from the ground.

Tonight Sam works on the allotment to try and get things fixed.

He inadvertently shovels dirt across the trinket box. Is it lost for good?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think