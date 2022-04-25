Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Emotional return to the village

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, April 25 2022) reveal Marlon makes an emotional return to the village.

Meanwhile the staff at the HOP are furious with Kim, and Kerry’s remark leaves Amelia upset.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Marlon returns home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon returns home

April prepares welcome home decorations in preparation for Marlon’s return home.

Meanwhile Mary reassures Rhona she will support her throughout Marlon’s recovery.

In the hospital, Marlon thanks Gail and prepares to leave.

Back in the village Cain and Chas watch from the pub as an emotional Marlon returns home.

Once he’s settled back in, it’s slightly chaotic as they start to work out a way of going forward.

Jai isn’t happy with Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim pushes Jai too far?

Kim is fed up of Jai when she sees the staff protesting outside of the HOP.

She immediately demotes him until he resolves the situation.

With the picket line of protesting staff deterring customers from entering The Hide, Kim demands Jai gets the staff back inside.

However his reaction leaves her stunned. What will he say?

Kerry’s remark leaves Amelia upset (Credit: ITV)

Amelia hurt by Kerry’s remark

When Kerry jokes about the amount of filters Amelia is using in her photos, Amelia is annoyed.

But is there something more worrying at the root of this?

Faith and Cain have fun together (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Faith grow closer?

Cain and Faith share a rare moment of fun together as they celebrate Moira’s birthday.

Lydia and Sam aren’t impressed with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Lydia and Sam tell Cain off

Priya is relieved when she sees that Al and Kerry are stronger than ever.

Meanwhile Al is impressed by Belle’s work.

Later Lydia and Sam express disapproval at Cain’s recent behaviour.

Chas tries to diffuse to the situation but she’s worried Cain won’t let the feud lie.

