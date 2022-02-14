Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Double death as Meena returns?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Meena is back, but is she going to murder again?

Meanwhile Chas is worried about Cain and Laurel is furious when some teenagers upset Liv.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy and Dawn get married

Dawn and Billy laugh with joy as they get married, but will there be trouble? (Credit: ITV)

It’s the day of Billy and Dawn’s wedding. However they’re unaware Meena is back in the village wanting revenge.

Inside the church, everyone’s excited for the wedding ceremony as Dawn makes her way down the aisle towards Billy. There’s no denying the love between them and there’s no Meena in sight.

Billy and Dawn are emotional as they exchange their vows and the congregation erupt in joy.

As everyone makes their way to Home Farm for the reception, Billy and Dawn are no where to be seen.

Has Meena taken them? Will she kill them both?

Chas fears for Cain

Cain refuses to talk to Moira (Credit: ITV)

Moira tries to get Cain to go and see Kyle but he locks her out of the room and grabs a bottle of whisky and returns to the sofa.

Later Moira is rattled when Chas tells her that Cain needs to snap out of his mood before he does serious damage to himself.

An incident at work leaves Liv devastated

Laurel has a horrible experience at work (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Vinny’s planning a Valentine’s Day to remember. In the Hide, Liv’s in shock when some teenagers ask to have their picture taken with her, due to her being “famous” for allegedly killing Ben.

Laurel is furious and defends Liv. She soon throws the teens out, but is Liv okay?

