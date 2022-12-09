Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Disaster for Vinny as he continues gambling?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Vinny prepares for a poker game in the village. But, as he continues gambling, is there disaster ahead for Vinny?

Elsewhere, Amy and Moira prepare for Kyle’s return to school.

But is the guilt-ridden youth ready?

Meanwhile, Dawn and Gabby prepare to battle it out for a job at Home Farm.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Mandy was horrified to learn that Jimmy had gotten Vinny into gambling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Vinny’s gambling continues

Vinny is feeling buoyed after his poker games with Jimmy, Will and the other men.

Ahead of their poker game with Darren, Mack and Vinny talk strategy in the café.

But is Vinny’s gambling getting out of hand?

And how will Mandy react when she learns that Vinny is still gambling?

Is Vinny heading into danger?

This week, Matty discovered Kyle’s tribute to victim Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle prepares for his return to school

After finding Kyle’s memorial to Al, Matty is worried about Kyle.

He, Moira and Amy prepare for Kyle’s return to school that day.

As they get Kyle ready, the family feign an air of normality.

Is Kyle ready to go back to school?

Will his guilt get the better of him?

Dawn and Gabby prepare to fight it out for the job (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Dawn battle it out for a job at Home Farm

Dawn tells Rhona about her job opportunity at Home Farm.

Rhona is shocked by Dawn’s lack of self-belief.

She tells her how invaluable her help has been at the surgery.

Meanwhile, Gabby approaches Kim with her concerns about Dawn.

Kim suggests that Dawn and Gabby both shadow her for a few months.

She says that the best candidate will get the job.

The battle for the job at Home Farm begins.

Cathy and April make up after their argument (Credit: ITV)

Cathy and April make up

Following Cathy’s meltdown at the choir audition, April is feeling sympathetic towards her.

The pair finally put their issues behind them and reconcile.

Marlon prepares to go back to work (Credit: ITV)

Marlon prepares to return to work

Meanwhile, Marlon makes a big step in his stroke recovery.

He prepares to return to work in the Woolpack kitchen.

But is Marlon ready?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!