Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastating death news hits one villager

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Dawn gets some devastating death news.

Meanwhile Lydia tries to help Amelia and Liv has a suggestion for Sandra.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Dawn gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn gets some devastating news

Dawn is upset when she finds out that her best friend Beth has died from an overdose.

She tells Kim and is unsure if she should attend the funeral.

Amelia confides in Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Lydia gives Amelia some advice

This week, Amelia discovered that Noah sent Gabby a request to visit him in the prison.

Gabby decided not to go, but Amelia used Gabby’s ID and went to see him instead.

Noah was shocked to see Amelia but apologised for how he treated her in the past.

Tonight Lydia senses an opportunity to get Amelia to confide in her.

When Amelia confesses she’s having boy troubles, Lydia tries to convince her that she can do better.

But could Charles’s sermon undo all of Lydia’s work?

Liv wants Sandra to get a job (Credit: ITV)

Liv tries to help Sandra

Liv’s mother Sandra recently arrived in the village claiming that he wants to get sober.

However this week Vinny and Liv found out that Sandra owed a man called Terry £4000.

Terry turned up and Liv gave him the money. But in a twist it was revealed that Sandra and Terry were working together to get Liv’s money.

Will Liv realise what her mum’s up to?

Tonight Liv is happy to hear that Sandra is doing better.

Sandra smiles when Liv suggests she tries to find a job.

Marlon asks Paddy an important question (Credit: ITV)

Marlon asks Paddy an important question

Meanwhile Paddy is overjoyed when Marlon asks him to be his best man.

