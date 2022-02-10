Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn fights for her life as she confronts her tormentor?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Dawn‘s wedding dress is destroyed.

Meanwhile Kyle goes missing and Samson is hurt by Sam’s negative comments.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn prepares to fight for her life

Dawn finds her wedding dress has been ruined (Credit: ITV)

Despite her fears Dawn tries to put her suspicions behind her and is excited about her wedding dress fitting.

Harriet is choked up as she admires Dawn in her wedding dress.

Soon they leave for the hen do but the backdoor rattles as someone tries to enter.

At Home Farm, Marlon attempts to give Billy a good stag night but the boys are underwhelmed with what he has plans.

Meanwhile at The Hide, Mandy gate crashes Dawn’s quiet hen do.

Vanessa senses an opportunity to clear the air with Dawn. Before long Dawn heads home to retrieve her phone in case Brenda needs her for Lucas.

However the colour drains from her face as she sees her wedding dress has been slashed and defiled.

She hears the door creak and spots the back door is ajar. Outside and armed with a bat, Dawn is prepared to fight for her life.

Kyle goes missing

Kyle goes missing (Credit: ITV)

Cain catches Kyle asking Vinny to get him a top up card from the shop. Cain’s rage boils over when Kyle reveals that Al gave him a phone.

With Cain in a fury his temper reaches a pique. Soon Kyle goes missing…

Samson gives Amelia a makeover

Samson gives Amelia a new look (Credit: ITV)

At home, Vinny’s sad to see Samson get hurt by Sam’s negative reaction to him working at the salon.

But galvanised by Vinny, Samson soon gives Amelia a new look.

