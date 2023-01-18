Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn devastated after she’s outed as a ‘prostitute’ in front of Lucas

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 18, 2023), Dawn is left devastated when Gabby outs her as a ‘prostitute’ in front of Lucas and Clemmie.

As Lucas starts asking questions, Dawn’s left to face her past once more.

Why does Gabby expose Dawn in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Dawn is furious with Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby outs Dawn as a ‘prostitute’

Tonight, Gabby’s desperate to make herself seem better than Dawn.

She’s embarrassed after Dawn saw Nicky reject her when she made a drunken pass at him.

Gabby and Dawn start arguing about their priorities.

The two of them have been used to competing against each other lately, with both of them becoming Kim’s apprentices.

However, Dawn ditched the job so that she could prioritise looking after her children.

Gabby, however, was happy to let Nicky look after Thomas whilst she worked for Kim.

With the pair arguing, Gabby calls Dawn a ‘prostitute.’

She blurts it out in front of Lucas, Clemmie and Will.

Lucas starts asking questions about what the word means, making Dawn become teary-eyed.

She leaves the room emotional, worrying that Gabby may have just unearthed her past to her children.

Will Dawn tell her children the truth about her past job as a sex worker?

Nicola gives Bernice some encouragement (Credit: ITV)

Nicola encourages Bernice to live her dreams

Viewers will know that Bernice recently was given the opportunity to run the B&B due to Eric deciding to go into retirement.

She impressed him with a vision board and got the job.

Quitting the salon, she was eager to get to work.

However, Eric then retracted the offer and told her that the job was no longer available.

He was selling up the B&B.

Bernice was devastated and returned to her job at the salon.

Tonight, Bernice’s work life is on the line as Mandy tells her that she’s going to have to make her redundant.

She’s struggling to afford to keep the salon running.

Seeing Bernice upset, Nicola gives Bernice some encouragement.

She tells her that she should buy the B&B from Eric.

Will Bernice take Nicola’s advice?

Will she become the new owner of the B&B?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!