Amelia and Dan looking worried on Emmerdale; inset, show logo and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dan and Amelia on the run as they flee the village?

Amelia plots an escape

By Joel Harley

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Dan and Amelia Spencer make drastic plans to flee the village as they reckon with his future in the village. Last week’s episodes saw Dan charged with manslaughter.

Things are looking grim for Dan, who begins to plan for Amelia’s future without him. But will he be convinced by her escape plan?

Elsewhere, Laurel and Jai’s plans to leave for India are jeopardised by Archie – turning the house into a warzone between husband and wife. Meanwhile, Nate begins training in his new job with Corey, and quickly makes strides.

Finally, Gabby is full of regrets – and a hangover – following the night before. But what will she do next?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Amelia talks to an upset looking Dan on Emmerdale
With things looking grim for Dan, Amelia has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Amelia makes a plan

As the week begins, stressed Dan attempts to plan for Amelia’s future without him. But Amelia has another scheme in mind – to flee the country.

Dan tries to protest the idea, but Amelia insists that they escape to Ireland, allowing them to stay together as a family. Will Dan and Amelia flee the country?

Dan looking concerned on Emmerdale
Last week’s episode saw Dan face the music about assaulting stalker Lloyd (Credit: ITV)

Jai explodes as tensions ride to an all-time high

Laurel and Jai’s plans to leave for India are thrown into doubt by a distraught Archie. Laurel reveals that Archie is ill, causing Jai to explode with anger.

As the house becomes a battlefield, Laurel’s attempt to placate her husband leave him feeling even more upset. Can the family get through this difficult time?

Nate talking to Harry on Emmerdale
Nate is doing well in his new job (Credit: ITV)

Nate’s off to a good start

As Nate starts training in his new job, Corey promises him that there are ways to make some extra cash on the side. When their client, Harry, arrives, he’s impressed by Nate’s attitude.

Nate returns from the job with a big tip from Harry. He’s thrilled when Corey tells him that Caleb doesn’t need to know.

But is Nate getting in too deep with Corey and shady Harry?

Corey and Harry on Emmerdale
Corey and Harry are happy with Nate’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Gabby’s full of regret

Gabby is regretful following her drunken antics the day before. Full of self-pity, she realises that she needs to get out of the village. Will Gabby’s misery drive her out of the village?

Emmerdale - Dan Is Charged With Manslaughter

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Amelia Spencer Dan Spencer Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – seventh name announced!
David Hunter on GMB
David Hunter reveals the final four words his wife said to him before he took her life
Prince William and Prince Harry both looking stern
Prince Harry makes huge offer to royals in ‘hope it will please William’ and show they’re ‘serious about coming back’
Stephen looking worried on Coronation Street; inset, Rovers background and show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen’s killer secret exposed to the press?
Lisa Armstrong in a car and Ant McPartlin wearing sunglasses
Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong in shock ‘split from boyfriend’ amid reports he’s moved out of her £4.5m home
Stacey Solomon on Bake Off
Stacey Solomon fans shocked by her son Zachary’s appearance in new family photo