Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Craig attacks Lydia in harrowing scenes

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, September 5), Craig attacks Lydia in some harrowing scenes as he sexually assaults her.

After Lydia hands in her resignation, Craig forces himself upon her and rapes her.

But, will Lydia report Craig to the police and open up to her loved ones in Emmerdale spoilers?

Craig forces himself upon Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Craig attacks Lydia

After her near kiss with Craig, Lydia struggles to focus at work and takes things out on Kim.

Later on, she heads over to Craig’s office and hands in her resignation, attempting to distance herself from him.

However, she then wonders if she’s making the right decision as Craig explains how much their reconnection means to him.

Things soon turn nasty though when he expresses his true feelings for Lydia and forces himself upon her.

Afterwards, Lydia struggles to process the fact that she’s been raped. But, will she report Craig to the police?

Caleb’s a true Dingle now (Credit: ITV)

Caleb drinks from the Dingle welly

Caleb’s chuffed that he’s finally on good terms with Cain and has been truly accepted into the family.

He heads to the back of the pub with the rest of the Dingle clan and is finally allowed to drink from the Dingle welly. Has any bad blood been thrown out of the window?

Belle spots a connection between Dawn and Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle’s jealous of Dawn

Insecure that Tom is considering moving out of the village, Belle spots a spark between Tom and Dawn and can’t help but feel jealous. But, is she just being paranoid?

Amelia’s honest with Noah (Credit: ITV)

Amelia makes a decision

Amelia’s finally honest with Noah as she opens up to him about her worries. She’s not as comfortable living alone as she makes out.

With this, she decides to make a decision. But, what will Amelia decide to do?

