Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Couple split as villager confesses to cheating?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, November 8) reveal that Nate confesses to cheating on Naomi with Tracy.

However it seems like Naomi may have bigger worries after Manpreet makes things worse for her with Nicola.

Meanwhile Kim gets some good news.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Nate makes a confession (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Couple split as villager confesses to cheating?

Recently Nate’s ex-fiancée Tracy returned to the village with their daughter Frankie.

Despite Nate being in a relationship with Naomi, he ended up sleeping with Tracy.

Nate and Naomi ended up splitting up, but he didn’t tell her about his encounter with Tracy.

Meanwhile Tracy told Nate that she was engaged to a guy she met in Nottingham.

But after sleeping with Nate she realised she still wanted to be with him.

As she went to see Nate, she saw he had got back together with Naomi and didn’t tell her her true feelings.

Naomi still doesn’t know that Nate cheated on her with Tracy, but tonight Nate comes clean to his girlfriend.

How will she react?

Has Manpreet made things worse? (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet makes things worse for Naomi?

Earlier this year Nicola was attacked by a group of girls in a car park.

After Charles’ daughter Naomi moved to the village, Nicola recognised her as one of the girls.

Eventually Naomi admitted she was there when the attack happened and this week she is due in court with the girls who assaulted Nicola.

With the trial coming up, Manpreet tries to help.

However when she tries to manipulate Nicola into speaking favourably about Naomi in court, she makes things worse.

Manpreet fears her final interactions with Nicola may be the final nail in the coffin for Naomi’s trial.

Kim asks Billy and Dawn to move back in (Credit: ITV)

Kim gets her family back

Kim is happy that things seem to be falling back into place as she offers for Billy and Dawn to move back into Home Farm for free.

Billy and Dawn are thrilled by Kim’s offer and accept.

