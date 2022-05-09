Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe makes a horrifying discovery about Noah

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 9 2022) reveal Chloe makes a horrifying discovery about Noah.

Meanwhile Gabby fears Jamie is back to take Thomas, and Al and Cain’s feud escalates.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Chloe finds something worrying on Noah’s laptop (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe makes a horrifying discovery

Jacob’s frustrated that no one seems to believe him when he says he didn’t break into Chloe’s room and steal her journal.

Victoria finally decides to hear him out and he tells her how he suspects Noah was the one who took Chloe’s journal and keys.

Meanwhile an unsuspecting Chloe agrees to spend the day with Noah hanging out at his house.

She’s secretly still upset about Nate so is happy to be spending time with attentive Noah.

All is great and Chloe is amazed that Noah seems to know what music she likes.

However things soon take a turn when she suddenly finds her lost keys. She hides her fears and decides to confront him.

Noah manages to lie his way out of it and Chloe is privately panicked.

Before long she sends Noah out to the shop to get some snacks.

While he’s gone, Chloe urgently looks through Noah’s laptop files for evidence.

Soon the scales fall from her eyes, astonished her fears are confirmed when she sees the extent of evidence before her.

It becomes clear Noah has been stalking her for weeks.

Billy and Dawn admit they saw a hooded figure to petrified Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Gabby fears Jamie is back to take Thomas

When Billy and Dawn admit to Gabby that there was a hooded person on CCTV, Gabby’s terror mounts, knowing she’s going to be home alone all day.

Despite Dawn doing her best to reassure her, Gabby explains her instincts are telling her Jamie is going to come back and try to take Thomas and it’s not a matter of if, but when.

Gabby makes it her mission to keep a watchful eye on the property.

Before long she’s found a dropped torch outside. She panics when she sees a hooded figure looming in the woods. But is it Jamie?

Al believes Cain has sabotaged his car again (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Al’s feud escalates

Al is annoyed when Cain returns his car.

After finding the cable tie securing the drive shaft in the engine, he guesses Cain has further sabotaged the car so tells Cain to prove it’s safe by driving the car.

Cain agrees and takes the car out.

He roars at speed down Main Street straight towards Al.

Neither man looks set to budge as Al holds his nerve standing in front of the speeding vehicle.

Cain screeches to a halt just in time.

Angry Cain unleashes at a guilty Faith (Credit: ITV)

Faith makes things worse

Faith tries to make things up with Cain but he ends up unleashing a torrent of abuse at her.

Even Chas is fed up and tells her mother to get lost.

Will Faith ever be able to sort things out with her children?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: A dangerous feud, kidnap horror and potential returns as explosive flash-forward teasers drop

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!