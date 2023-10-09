Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe confronts Mack over Charity kiss

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, October 9), Chloe confronts Mack over his kiss with Charity after seeing them together.

After overhearing a conversation between the pair, Chloe sees Mack kiss Charity on the forehead and sees red.

But, how will Mack justify his actions to Chloe in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chloe doesn’t trust Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe confronts Mack

Tonight, Mack and Charity agree that their relationship is over and that there’s no coming back from this.

Mack then kisses Charity on the forehead in a heartfelt moment before hugging her.

However, Chloe sees this moment between the two and confronts Mack over what’s going on between him and Charity.

With Chloe suspicious over Mack and his feelings for his ex, how will Mack justify his actions?

Suni and Jai come face to face with their dad (Credit: ITV)

Jai tries to make peace with Suni

Jai’s pleased when Suni shows signs of wanting to get back to being on good terms with him again as he tries to talk to him.

However, both brothers are soon shocked as their dad, Amit, turns up at The Hide.

But, why has Amit turned up in the village? What does he want from his sons?

Sam is with Kim at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam worries about Lydia

Sam’s left confused as he realises that Lydia has gone to stay with her mum, having no idea why she’s left the village.

Sam then chats to Kim, trying to find out what’s wrong with Lydia as Kim tries to work out whether Sam already knows the truth or not.

They both ring Lydia’s mum but are shocked to find out that Lydia lied to Sam.

She isn’t staying with her mum, making Sam and Kim worry as they have no idea where she is. But, can Lydia be found? And, will she tell Sam the truth about the rape?

