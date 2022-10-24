Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas’s affair finally exposed?

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Chas Dingle fears son Aaron could expose her affair.

Fans know that Chas – played by Lucy Pargeter in the ITV soap – has been secretly involved with Al Chapman, behind Paddy’s back.

And she was with her lover when her mum, Faith, died two weeks ago.

Chas worries that Aaron will spill the beans Emmerdale spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

Chas was also unwittingly the reason Aaron’s half-sister, Liv, was crushed to death in last week’s storm.

Liv was on her way to look after Chas and Paddy’s daughter, Eve, when tragedy struck.

Paddy had asked for the favour after hearing that Chas had been taken to A&E after being injured earlier in the storm.

A runaway caravan slammed into Liv, crushing her and leaving paramedics unable to save her.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Aaron spill the beans?

Aaron is obviously furious with his mum, but Chas is more concerned that he will tell Paddy about her infidelity.

She’s left shaken tonight when Aaron lashes out at her.

Aaron blames Chas for Liv’s death (Credit: ITV)

Later this week, viewers will see Paddy urge Aaron to thrash things out with Chas. He reluctantly agrees but accuses Chas of still being with Al.

Chas furiously denies his claims and ends up emotionally blackmailing Aaron into backing down.

She’s relieved when her words seem to push Aaron to leaving the village and returning to Italy.

But when Paddy tells her he’s sad Aaron is leaving so soon, he soon realises not everything is adding up and starts to worry.

Will Paddy work out for himself the real reason behind Chas and Aaron’s rift?

Samson is still missing

Elsewhere in the village, the search for Samson continues in the aftermath of the storm.

The teen has been missing since last week and is unaware that his dad is in hospital and that Amelia has given birth.

Samson is missing in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Frantic villagers were out looking for Samson at the end of last week’s episodes, with Belle finding his abandoned phone.

And viewers know that Samson was lying unconscious in the quarry.

Will they find him in time?

The storm has hit the Dingles hard with Liv’s death and Sam’s life-changing accident so shortly after Faith’s death.

Could they even cope with another tragedy?

Elsewhere, Bernice organises a clear-up squad in the village to deal with the fall out from the storm.

But it’s not long before she’s ruffling Bob’s feathers.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

