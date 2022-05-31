Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas makes shocking discovery as she finds Moira half-naked

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, May 31 2022) reveal Chas makes a shocking discovery as she finds Moira half-naked.

Meanwhile Charity is upset when Noah rejects her, and David is hiding something from Vic.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Chas storms into Moira’s bedroom, but what will she find? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas makes shocking discovery as she finds Moira half-naked

Recently Faith confided in Moira that her cancer had returned.

This week, Chas started to become suspicious of Moira’s sneaky behaviour.

After finding Moira in her kitchen with a half-naked Nate, Chas immediately suspected that they could be having an affair again.

She told her husband Paddy about her suspicions and vowed to catch them in the act.

Tonight Chas discovers Moira at home dressed in her robe.

She bursts into Moira’s room but is stunned to find Faith in there as opposed to Nate.

Faith desperately tries to hide her illness and stuns both Moira and Chas when she flounders and explains why Moira is half-naked.

Noah is still furious with his mother (Credit: ITV)

Noah rejects Charity

Charity is shocked when she finds out Noah’s court date for his sentencing has been confirmed for next week.

She’s upset by the distance between her and her son.

Charity tries to reassure Noah that she’ll always be there for him, however he rejects her.

David is worried, but what will he do? (Credit: ITV)

David’s money troubles

Recently David and Victoria hit the rocks when he proposed.

She rejected his proposal and needed time to think about what she wanted.

Although David and Vic are saying together, he’s hiding a big secret from her.

Tonight David worries about money and can’t bring himself to tell Victoria about his financial struggles.

Will he open up to her?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

This week, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm Monday to Friday.

