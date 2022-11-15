Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas lashes out at Paddy as the truth about her affair is revealed?

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, November 15) Chas lashes out at Paddy as she struggles with grief.

Meanwhile Liv’s send off doesn’t go to plan, and Mack has bad news for Cain.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Chas struggles with the grief, but will Paddy find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas breaks down

When Chas tells Kerry that she needs to attend Liv’s send off instead of Al’s funeral, she’s understanding.

At Liv’s send off, Vinny shakily opens Liv’s urn ready to let her go.

But Chas is wracked with grief. As she pushes Paddy away, she decides to leave, crying her eyes out.

At the Woolpack, Chas is distracted when she sees Chloe, Dawn and Billy return from Al’s funeral.

Chas tries to cover her emotions but is sad when she learns there was a poor turnout at the funeral.

Outside Keepers, Kerry breaks down in front of Chas, leaving her flooded with guilt.

She slips the order of service in her coat as she leaves.

Back at home, Chas reads Al’s order of service and lets out her rage. But when Paddy sees her he’s completely shocked.

Paddy is worried and confides in Lydia. He starts to question if there’s more to Chas’ escalating grief.

Chip leaps at the table with Liv’s ashes on (Credit: ITV)

Liv’s send off doesn’t go to plan

Vinny is not ready to say goodbye to Liv.

However as they prepare to scatter Liv’s ashes, Chip has another idea.

Chip’s actions result in Liv’s ashes being tipped all over Vinny.

Instead of being upset, Vinny is left on the ground roaring with tearful laugher.

Mack tells Cain about Moira, but how will he react? (Credit: ITV)

Mack pays Cain a visit after Moira’ departure

Meanwhile Mack goes to visit Cain in prison.

Cain is furious that Mackenzie knows that Kyle was the one who shot Al an that Moira has gone with Isaac to Belfast.

As guards look over, Mack braces himself for the fallout from Cain’s upset.

How will he react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

