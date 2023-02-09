Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas lashes out at Caleb over Paddy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Chas lashes out at Caleb for interfering in her relationship with Paddy.

The estranged couple have a long and complicated history on the soap.

After Paddy found out about Chas’ affair with Al, the pair decided to split, but the break-up has been brutal and painful for the both of them.

But will Caleb’s meddling cause even more damage to the pair’s broken relationship?

Chas confronts Caleb for interfering with her relationship with Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas lashes out at Caleb

In the wake of their split following her affair, Chas’ relationship with Paddy is at an all-time low.

When Chas overheard Paddy seemingly bragging about being single, she retaliated by flirting with Kev the drayman.

Paddy was cut deep, however when he turned to ex Mandy for comfort, the pair bonded over a bottle of wine and shared a kiss.

And then one thing led to another… the morning after the night before Mandy was visibly hurt when Paddy said that it had been a mistake.

Mandy obviously hoped it was the beginning of a rekindled love affair – another headache for the already deeply troubled vet.

Chas rages at Caleb in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

But things take an even more bitter turn in tonight’s episode when Caleb meddles with their relationship after witnessing their tension.

Chas is furious after her brother gets involved and makes her disdain for Caleb’s interference clear.

But will he agree to back off?

Chas has been Caleb’s ally since he arrived in the village late last year, but he’s since got his feet under the table with the Dingles and other villagers.

So can he afford to lose her support now?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

