Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas has devastating news for the Dingles

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Chas has devastating news for the Dingle family.

Meanwhile Vanessa is annoyed with Charity‘s behaviour and Mack kisses Dawn.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas has news for the Dingles

Chas has news about Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Currently Liv is in prison for the murder of Ben Tucker. Recently Manpreet found out Meena killed Ben, as well as Leanna, Andrea and Nadine.

Manpreet told Vinny the truth when Meena held them captive in the barn.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 25) Vinny went to Manpreet and asked her to lie to police about the details Meena told her of Ben’s death to try and help Liv get out of prison.

Tonight Liv informs Vinny a court hearing has been requested due to some new evidence. She asks Vinny to tell Aaron then news and he obliges.

At Wishing Well, Mandy and Lydia dance at the news Liv may be released.

However the mood is brought down when Chas tells them Aaron isn’t coming.

Vinny panics that his absence will set off Liv’s drinking. What will he do?

Mack cheats on Charity

Mack kisses Dawn in front of Charity (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa is annoyed by Charity’s typical behaviour and heads off.

Meanwhile Mackenzie hits the booze and before long is discussing his tumultuous relationship with Dawn.

Meanwhile Vanessa encourages Charity to try and fix things with Mack. But before anything can be said, Charity spots a now drunk Mack across the road.

He clocks her with Vanessa so he kisses Dawn in front of Charity. Is this the end of Mack and Charity?

