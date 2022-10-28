Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas flees the village after Liv and Faith’s funeral?

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Friday October 28, 2022), it’s a heart-breaking day as the villagers attend Faith and Liv’s joint funeral.

But, will Chas go ahead with her plans to run away after she’s paid her respects?

Elsewhere, Kerry does her best to make Chloe stay in the village.

Will she talk her round?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

It’s the day of Liv and Faith’s funeral, but will Chas really leave with Al after? (Credit: ITV)

Chas flees the village after Faith and Liv’s funeral?

Al and Chas have been planning to run away from the village for a while now.

The pair have bought a house together and have been waiting for the right time to flee.

However, after Faith and Liv’s deaths, their plans have been put on hold slightly.

Last night (Thursday October 27, 2022), Chas said that she was ready to leave Emmerdale once Faith and Liv’s funeral is finished.

She told Al that she was ready to get away.

When he asked her to name a day to move into their new house, Chas told him that tomorrow – the day of the funeral – would be best for her.

With today being the day of the funeral, Chas is ready to pack up her things and leave.

But, will she make a quick run for it with Al straight after the funeral?

Vinny struggles to say goodbye to Liv (Credit: ITV)

Faith and Liv’s funeral makes emotions run high

It’s time for the villagers to say goodbye to Faith and Liv as they watch two horse drawn carriages carry their coffins.

Inside the Church, Eric is tasked with reading Faith’s final letter to her family.

There’s not a dry eye in the room.

Afterwards, as the funeral attendees set foot outside, they see the whole village gathered outside to pay their respects.

Vinny’s lost for words as he sees how much everyone loved Liv.

Will Chloe stay? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry tries to make Chloe stay

Last night, Chloe told Kerry that she’d decided to move out of the village and start a new life in Leeds.

With Mackenzie not wanting anything to do with her, she’d rather do a runner than have to face him every day.

Now, thinking that Chloe’s overreacting, Kerry tries to make her stay.

She doesn’t know that Chloe is pregnant.

If Kerry finds out about the pregnancy, will she agree to Chloe’s plan?

Or will her words of persuasion tempt Chloe into staying put in Emmerdale?

