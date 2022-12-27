In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday December 27) Chas demands answers from Cain about their secret brother, Caleb.

Meanwhile, there’s trouble for Marcus and Ethan after their attempt to expose Greg’s behaviour backfires.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Cain got a surprise visit from his long-lost brother, Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chas demands answers over years’ worth of lies

There have been shocks and surprises for the Dingle family at every turn over the last few weeks.

First up, Cain confessed to murdering Al Chapman – though we all know he was covering for his son Kyle.

Then Belle discovered Chas had continued her affair with Al, even though she’d told Belle it was all over.

And Belle revealed all to Paddy – Chas’s husband – and then Paddy told Chas that he knew.

Basically it’s one big mess.

And that was just the beginning.

This week, Cain got a visitor in prison, who turned out to be his long-lost brother, Caleb.

What?!

Chas wants answers about the enormous secret Cain has been keeping (Credit: ITV)

Turned out, Caleb was also the son of Cain and Chas’s late mum, Faith. And Cain had known about him since the early 1990s but kept quiet about it.

So, not surprisingly, Chas – who was totally in the dark about her secret bro – has got a few questions in tonight’s episode.

She wants to know how this bombshell has been kept from her for so many years.

Will she get to the bottom of Caleb’s reappearance?

Greg messed with the wrong couple when he made a pass at Marcus (Credit: ITV)

Greg threatens Ethan

When Ethan’s creepy new boss, Greg, started sniffing round Marcus, things got very awkward. And when Greg tried to get a bit handsy with Marcus, Ethan vowed to expose his inappropriate behaviour at work.

But tonight, Greg gets vindictive. He threatens to ruin Ethan’s reputation if he doesn’t withdraw his complaint about him.

And then he bombs Marcus’s business website with loads of rotten reviews. Harsh!

Ethan heads off to confront his boss – but has he bitten off more than he can chew?

